Akhilesh Yadav visits hospitalised Atishi amid Delhi water crisis protests

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday visited Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi at the LNJP hospital here.

Atishi was hospitalised on Tuesday due to her worsening health conditions while on an indefinite hunger strike to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing scarcity.

The AAP leader, who holds multiple portfolios in the Delhi government, was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital, and doctors said Tuesday that her condition was stable.

Atishi had begun her hunger strike on June 21. It ended with her hospitalisation.