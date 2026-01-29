Lucknow (PTI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the recent Equity Regulations of the University Grants Commission, saying true justice lies in ensuring that no one is subjected to oppression or unfairness.

Reacting to the apex court's observations that the rules were prima facie “vague” and “open to misuse”, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stressed that both the language of the law and the intent behind it must be clear to prevent injustice and social division.

“True justice does not involve injustice to anyone, and the honourable court ensures precisely this. The language of the law must also be clear, and so must the intent. It's not just about rules, but also about intention,” Yadav posted on X.

सच्चा न्याय किसी के साथ अन्याय नहीं होता है, माननीय न्यायालय यही सुनिश्चित करता है।



क़ानून की भाषा भी साफ़ होनी चाहिए और भाव भी।



बात सिर्फ़ नियम नहीं, नीयत की भी होती है।



न किसी का उत्पीड़न हो, न किसी के साथ अन्याय



न किसी पर जुल्म-ज्यादती हो, न किसी के साथ नाइंसाफ़ी — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 29, 2026

“May no one be oppressed, nor injustice done to anyone, may no tyranny or excess be inflicted on anyone, nor unfairness to anyone,” he added.

His remarks followed after the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC Equity Regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, observing that if it did not intervene in the matter, it would lead to a dangerous impact and divide society.

The top court order came after various pleas claimed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) adopted a "non-inclusionary" definition of caste-based discrimination and excluded certain categories from institutional protection.

The regulations triggered protests at various places, including in Uttar Pradesh, with student groups and organisations demanding its immediate rollback.

While issuing notice to the Centre and the UGC, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that the regulations must be revisited by a committee comprising eminent jurists.

"Issue notice, returnable on March 19. Meanwhile, let UGC Regulations 2026 remain in abeyance and 2012 regulations continue,” the bench said.