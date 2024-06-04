Akhilesh, wife Dimple lead in UP

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav are leading by a comfortable margin in Uttar Pradesh.

The party had fielded five members of the Yadav clan in the Lok Sabha elections.

While Akhilesh Yadav is leading by a margin of 61,351 votes from BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj, Dimple Yadav is leading in Mainpuri by a margin of 68,261 votes against her closest rival, BJP's Jaiveer Singh, according to the EC.

In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading by a margin of 45,069 votes against BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, while in Firozabad party leader Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav is leading by a margin of 56,986 votes against BJP's Vishwadeep Singh.

In Badaun, SP leader Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav is trailing behind BJP's Durvijay Singh Shakya by 16,751 votes.

The party had initially given a ticket to Shivpal on this seat but later gave it to his son Aditya.