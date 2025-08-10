Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of 'electoral corruption'

Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP, accusing it of being a "world university of electoral corruption".

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that it was engaged in both the denial of rights and manipulation of votes to end democracy.

"We will not allow the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP to destroy democracy to succeed," Yadav said, appealing to people to understand the ruling party’s alleged modus operandi.

He termed the ruling party as a university of corruption and a world university of electoral corruption.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP, with the connivance of some officials, manipulates voter lists by adding fake voters who support it and deleting names of opposition supporters.

He further accused the BJP of deploying selected persons at polling booths to cast bogus votes, intimidating voters with guns to prevent them from voting, making its supporters cast multiple votes, creating fake IDs to enable fraudulent voting, and even replacing EVMs under the protection of security forces.

Though Yadav didn't mention any assembly election in particular, his post comes at a time when Congress leaders have raised serious doubts regarding infirmities in the electoral process.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP sometimes ensures that votes cast against it are rejected in front of CCTV cameras, and in some cases, district magistrates are made to alter victory certificates.

"Today's voters say, no to the BJP," Yadav said.

Yadav had earlier raised a similar issue during the Milkipur assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh this year.