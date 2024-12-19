Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of insulting Ambedkar, Constitution

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Thursday, alleging the party and its leaders harbour animosity toward B R Ambedkar and the Constitution he helped frame.

The Kannauj MP's remarks came amid a massive political row as the Congress and other opposition parties launched an all-out attack on Amit Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his sacking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to his defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on the Constitution, Shah had criticised the Congress for repeatedly taking the name of B R Ambedkar, adding that if they took God's name so many times they could have earned a place in heaven.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Those whose hearts are filled with hatred cannot lead the country. What happened is not just an insult to Babasaheb, but also to the Constitution he gave us. This is yet another extreme example of the BJP's negative mindset. The country now knows how much bitterness the BJP harbours toward Babasaheb Ambedkar." "The BJP considers the Constitution to be its biggest opponent because they believe it obstructs their agenda to exploit and dominate the poor, marginalised, and the oppressed. This is highly condemnable, deeply concerning and entirely objectionable." Yadav, a former UP chief minister, also emphasized the importance of the Constitution as a shield against any form of exploitation and dominance.

He concluded his X post with the call, "The people today declare: We don't want BJP anymore!" Accompanying his statement was an image showing Yadav and other Samajwadi Party leaders and legislators seated in an auditorium at party headquarters in Lucknow, each holding a poster of Dr Ambedkar. PTI KIS NSD NSD