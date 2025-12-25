Akhilesh Yadav alleges neglect of Vajpayee’s ancestral village near Agra

Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) On the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Uttar Pradesh government for the alleged neglect of the former prime minister’s ancestral village, Bateshwar, in Agra district.

In a post on X, Yadav said he wanted to draw the attention of the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) to the “continued neglect” of Bateshwar, and asked if there were any “special reasons” behind the alleged disregard.

The former chief minister also alleged that the BJP builds “towering statues” only for political gains but does not erect any “true memorial” to genuinely honour the national leaders.

“Even the statues built by the BJP are political in nature,” Yadav said. Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924, which the government observes as ‘Good Governance Day’. His ancestral village Bateshwar is located along the Yamuna River near Agra.

The Bharat Ratna awardee passed away in New Delhi on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. PTI ABN ARI