Akhilesh Yadav announces SP's 'Vision India' initiative to engage youth, promote progressive values

Lucknow, Nov 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced the launch of the party's new national programme, "Vision India", which aims at shaping a "new India" driven by scientific, progressive and inclusive thinking.

He also praised the youth, calling them progressive, tolerant, inclusive and those who reject the "division" of society. "We want to connect the issues of the youth with other issues and move forward with them," he remarked.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters here, Yadav said the first event under the initiative will be held in Bengaluru. The programme will be conducted across the country to promote SP's vision for a modern India.

The campaign will be centred around the youth, who represent openness, inclusivity, and forward-looking ideas, he added.

"Vision India aims to create new paths and new thinking for the making of a new India. By 'new India', we mean an India that is scientific in its outlook, positive in approach, and progressive in its spirit," Yadav said.

The young generation thinks differently; they are tolerant, flexible, compassionate, and modern in outlook, he said, adding that they reject divisive and regressive ideas by believing in coexistence and progress.

Vision India will stand against divisive ideologies with a positive and constructive national vision, the SP chief further said.

"Division has a negative mindset; we will counter it with Vision, which is positive and unifying," he added.

Recalling SP's initiatives during his tenure, Yadav said the concept of "Vision India" is rooted in the developmental and technological advancements which were made when the party formed the government in Uttar Pradesh.

"When expressways were not common in India, we built the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and connected district headquarters through four-lane roads. That vision later inspired several national highway projects," he said.

Highlighting his government's "out-of-the-box" ideas, he mentioned the distribution of laptops to students, metro connectivity between major cities, and the development of world-class sports infrastructure.

"The laptop scheme opened new opportunities for the youth. It gave them the tools and confidence to compete globally. That was a vision-based decision, not a political one," he said.

Outlining the party's forward-looking agenda, Yadav said the SP intends to focus on artificial intelligence, healthcare infrastructure, renewable energy, and modern agriculture.

He said his government had previously encouraged solar energy investment and distributed around 50 lakh LED bulbs under the Lohia Awas Yojana.

"We had even taken inspiration from the late President APJ Abdul Kalam's vision of linking villages to mini-grids to provide free and continuous electricity," Yadav recalled.

He said the party's mission is to empower the youth and make India a progressive, compassionate, and innovative nation and "Vision India" will take this message to every corner of the country. PTI KIS ANM ANM OZ ANM