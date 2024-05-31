Akhilesh Yadav asks SP workers to remain 'vigilant' against BJP's 'lies', 'exit polls'

Lucknow (UP), May 31 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday asked his party workers, candidates and office-bearers to remain "vigilant" against the "lies" of the BJP and "its exit polls." In an appeal in Hindi on X, Yadav wrote, "Today I am making an extremely important appeal to you. All of you should remain fully alert, vigilant and cautious during the voting tomorrow and also in the days after the voting, till the counting of votes is over and you receive the certificate of victory. Do not get misled by the BJP." In the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh on June 1 between 7 am and 6 pm.

Yadav went on to allege that the BJP will start spreading lies once the polling is over on Saturday.

"Actually I am making this appeal because the BJP people have made a plan that as soon as the elections are over tomorrow evening, they will start getting their 'media group (media mandali)' to say on various channels that the BJP has got a lead of around 300 seats, which is completely false," Yadav wrote.

He went on to caution the party workers to not believe any such claim and alleged that the BJP can "rig the counting".

"In such a situation, the question will arise in your mind that what will the BJP get by lying for two-three days when the INDIA alliance government is going to be formed. In answer to this, let me tell you that by spreading such lies, the BJP people want to demoralise all of you, so that your enthusiasm is reduced and you people do not remain alert and active on the day of counting," he said.

Taking advantage of this, the BJP can rig the counting in connivance with some corrupt officials, he added.

Yadav went on to remind the workers about the poll rigging in the Chandigarh mayor election.

"Remember, those BJP members who can have the audacity to rig the Chandigarh mayor election in front of the cameras installed by the court, can resort to any kind of fraud to win the election. That is why this alertness is necessary," he added.

"That is why it is a special appeal to you people that you should not get influenced by any BJP's 'exit poll' and remain fully alert. Maintain your confidence and stand firm," he said.

Yadav finally wrote to his party candidates, office-bearers and workers to remember the basic mantra of victory -- "voting and being cautious". He asked them to celebrate the victory of the Constitution, democracy and the people of the country only after getting the certificate of victory.

The SP and alliance partner of INDIA bloc are contesting on 62 seats in UP. The Congress on other hand has fielded its candidate for 17 seats while for one seat (Bhadohi), the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded its candidate. PTI CDN CDN KSS KSS