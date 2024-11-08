Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP on demonetisation anniversary

Lucknow, Nov 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the ruling BJP on the eighth anniversary of demonetisation, alleging the party has destroyed the country's economy through its policies and programmes.

Yadav said that an entire chapter will be written on demonetisation in black letters in the history of Indian economy.

"Rupee hit a new all-time low against the dollar yesterday, a day before the eighth anniversary of demonetisation. People are asking whether this happened due to the failure of demonetisation or the negative policies of the BJP," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

He wondered if the BJP would give it a spin and say that it's not rupee that has fallen but the dollar which has gained strength.

"The BJP turned the 'arthvyavstha' into anarth-vyavstha," he said, accusing the ruling party of ill-managing and ruining the country's economy.

He said the falling rupee has caused resentment among people against the BJP.

The rupee dropped 5 paise to hit a new all-time low of 84.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities. PTI NAV TIR TIR