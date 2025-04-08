Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over LPG price hike, stock market crash, MUDRA scheme irregularities

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government on issues of LPG cylinder price rise, stock market crash and alleged discrepancies in the MUDRA loan scheme.

"On completion of 10 years of the MUDRA scheme, contradictory data has exposed scams and irregularities worth Rs 33 lakh crore under the BJP government," Yadav wrote in an X post.

सिवाय निम्नांकित के भाजपा राज में सब ठीक है :



- मुद्रा योजना के 10 वर्ष पूरे होने पर, उसके विरोधाभासी आँकड़ों से देश में भाजपा सरकार के 33 लाख करोड़ के घपले-घोटाले की पोल खुल गयी।

- निवेशकों के 19 लाख करोड़ भस्म हो गये।

- ⁠रसोई गैस सिलेंडर 50 रुपये महंगा हुआ।

- ⁠पेट्रोल पर… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 8, 2025

He said stock market investors lost Rs 19 lakh crore recently, LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by Rs 50 and excise duty on petrol has increased by Rs 2 per litre.

Yadav also raised serious concerns about law and order in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that a young girl was gang-raped in Varansi, which he referred to as "the most prominent parliamentary constituency of the country."

The Samajwadi Party chief added that BJP leaders and their associates in Kanpur were booked for disturbing peace by spreading rumours.

"In Uttar Pradesh, a bureaucrat is in the news for allegedly amassing huge wealth under the protection of those in power," he further said, alleging a general breakdown in governance and accountability.

Yadav ended his post on a cryptic note. "Someone went to meet someone important, but…," he wrote, hinting at undisclosed political developments.