Akhilesh Yadav attacks RBI for using donkey’s image in "Money Mule” ad

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over its recent advertisement featuring a donkey with money tied to its back, a visual metaphor for the term "money mule," which refers to individuals who transfer money acquired through illicit means.

Yadav questioned the RBI's choice of imagery and its ethical implications.

He asked who the campaign was targeting and whether it symbolised the banking system or the government's responsibility towards secure banking practices.

According to Yadav, if the imagery aims to depict the public, it is not only crude but also unethical, potentially leading to defamation claims from the public.

The advertisement in question, titled "Don't Become a Money Mule," aims to educate the public about the dangers of participating in money laundering activities through banking services.

However, Yadav argued that instead of using such provocative imagery, the RBI should focus on improving its systems and educating citizens about banking literacy and security.

जनता का ‘भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक’ से ये सवाल है कि वो अपने ऐसे विज्ञापनों में किसको चित्रित कर रहे हैं और क्यों और वो कहाँ से आया है?



The RBI is yet to respond to Yadav's comments, but the campaign has sparked a significant debate on social media.

This incident adds to the ongoing discourse on how financial institutions communicate with the public, especially in an era where digital fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated.