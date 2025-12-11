Akhilesh Yadav backs exam aspirants' protest against corruption in UP

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday extended support to a planned protest by competitive exam aspirants, alleging that employment is "not on the BJP's agenda".

Sharing a poster by the 'Sanyukt Pratiyogi Chhatr Hunkar Manch' on his official X account, Yadav backed the group's proposed December 15 protest in the state capital, against corruption.

"Jobs are not part of the BJP's agenda. If the BJP goes, jobs will come," he wrote.

Reaffirming solidarity with the students, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added that his support has always been with competitive exam aspirants.

"This is not about politics but about the future of our youth," he said.