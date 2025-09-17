Akhilesh Yadav betrayed backward classes, Muslims: SBSP chief

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday lashed out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of betraying backward classes, Muslims and common people.

Addressing a rally at Walipur market in Isauli assembly constituency, Rajbhar alleged that during the Samajwadi Party government, 56 out of the 86 sub-divisional magistrates belonged to the Yadav community.

"Akhilesh Yadav has a 'machine' to deceive backward classes, Muslims and general category people," Rajbhar said.

Speaking to reporters, Rajbhar said that Samajwadi Party looted the state exchequer during its rule, but the party has been out of power for over eight years and its "treasury is now empty." On the upcoming Bihar elections, Rajbhar said the SBSP will contest polls in alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which would form the government in the state.

SBSP had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with Samajwadi Party but Rajbhar later joined the NDA and was made a minister.