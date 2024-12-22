Akhilesh Yadav calls for PDA unity to secure political power, protect constitution

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday underscored the need for unity among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities to secure political power and form a government committed to protecting the Constitution.

He asserted that those disrespecting Dr B.R. Ambedkar and his ideals must be ousted from power permanently.

Amid nationwide protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged derogatory remarks about Dr. Ambedkar, Yadav shared a pamphlet on a post on X, titled 'Discuss Baba Saheb's Dignity, Now PDA's message should reach every household.' In the pamphlet, Yadav accused "Prabhutvawadi takat" (dominant forces) of repeatedly disrespecting Dr Ambedkar and his legacy.

"The pichre, Dalit and alpashankhak (PDA) community is determined to end this cycle of humiliation and will unite to gain political strength, form their own government, and remove those who demean Baba Saheb and reject the Constitution," Yadav said. He highlighted that Dr. Ambedkar's advocacy for equality, emphasising that the Constitution he crafted dismantled exploitative and regressive ideologies. "The dominant classes have never accepted Babasaheb's principles of equality because as it challenged their monopoly over power and wealth," he added.

The SP leader accused the dominant classes of opposing reservation policies that empowered marginalized communities and gave them a sense of dignity.

"Baba Saheb not only fought for the oppressed but also provided them with a protective shield in the form of the Constitution," Yadav said.

He further alleged that these forces labelled the Constitution as "abhartiya" (un-Indian) and "against civilization" because it challenged their traditional hegemony and uplifted the 90 per cent oppressed population.

Yadav said, "The reservation system united PDA communities by addressing centuries of exploitation and injustice. However, the dominant classes and their allies have consistently opposed it and hatched conspiracies to undermine it under the guise of reviewing the Constitution." Yadav expressed confidence that the PDA community's unity would pave the way for a fair caste census, equitable distribution of resources and an inclusive society.

"This will ensure financial independence for everyone, restore dignity to all, and bring smiles to the faces of those who have long been subjected to humiliation and suffering," he said.

Yadav urged the PDA communities to come together to defend the Constitution by upholding Dr. Ambedkar's legacy to secure a brighter future.

"Let's unite to save the Constitution, protect reservations, and build a new, prosperous tomorrow for all," he appealed. PTI ABN OZ OZ