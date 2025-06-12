Akhilesh Yadav demands clarification on Ahmedabad plane crash

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded authorities give immediate clarification into the plane crash in Gujarat in which several casualties are feared dead.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing aircraft crashed in Meghaninagar area near the airport around 2 pm.

"There should be immediate clarification regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash so that all the doubts can be eliminated," Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

"Prayers for all passengers and crew members. Highest level rescue, relief and treatment should be provided," the former UP chief minister said.