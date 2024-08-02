Akhilesh Yadav demands permanent withdrawal of 'inhuman' Nazul Land Bill

Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded the permanent withdrawal of the 'inhuman' Nazul Land Bill, describing the Nazul land issue as a decision that completely uproots homes.

Nazul land refers to government-owned land that was originally acquired during the colonial period for specific purposes such as public utilities, administrative functions or for the settlement of displaced individuals.

Over time, these lands have been used or leased for various public and private purposes. The management and use of Nazul land are governed by specific laws and regulations to ensure they are utilised for public benefit and prevention of illegal encroachments.

On Wednesday, the state Assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Property (Management and Use for Public Purposes) Bill. However, on Thursday, the Legislative Council did not approve it, and it was sent to the Select Committee of the House at the proposal of members of the ruling party.

Commenting on the developments, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president said in a post on social media platform X, "The Nazul land issue is entirely a decision to uproot homes because a bulldozer cannot run over every house." The Lok Sabha MP accused the ruling party of being against families and drawing joy in causing suffering to people. Ever since the BJP came to power, people have been struggling for livelihood and employment, and now the party wants to snatch away their homes as well, he said.

The former chief minister said, "Some people have the option of two places (homes), but not everyone is like them. What will the BJP gain by demolishing the settled homes? Will the BJP render people homeless for the benefit of land mafias?" Yadav said, "If the BJP thinks this decision is right, then we challenge them to implement it across the entire country because Nazul land is not only in UP but throughout the nation," adding that the SP demands the permanent withdrawal of the "inhuman" Nazul Land Bill.

Before it was passed by the Assembly on Wednesday, some legislators from the BJP had also indicated the need for amendments. Despite this, it was declared passed by voice vote. The bill has faced dissatisfaction from several members of both the opposition and the ruling party.

On Thursday also, Yadav had raised the issue through a social media post, alleging the bill was being brought for "personal benefit" of some people in the BJP.

"The Nazul Land Bill is actually being brought for the personal benefit of some people in the BJP who want to grab the land around them. There are many such lands in Gorakhpur which some people want to grab to expand their sphere of influence.

"It is hoped that the chief minister will take suo motu cognisance and will not let any such plan succeed, especially in Gorakhpur," Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur. PTI AR KIS KSS KSS