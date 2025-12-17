Akhilesh Yadav flags concerns over smog in Lucknow after India-South Africa match gets abandoned

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday raised concerns over air pollution in Lucknow after a cricket match between South Africa and India was called of due to smog in the state capital.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav claimed that pollution from Delhi had reached Lucknow, saying the issue was not fog but smog. He claimed that the "worsening" air quality had affected the hosting of the international match.

"The pollution of Delhi has now reached Lucknow. This is not fog but smog. That is why the international match is not being played here," Yadav said in his post.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the BJP government of damaging parks developed for clean air in Lucknow by allowing events and activities there. "The BJP is neither concerned about people nor the environment," he alleged, advising residents to cover their faces while stepping out in the city.

The fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by a dense layer of smog at the Ekana Stadium here.

The toss was delayed as a blanket of smog enveloped the ground, and following multiple inspections, the umpires eventually abandoned the match. PTI ABN MNK MNK