Akhilesh Yadav flags 'irregularities' in SIR, accuses Election Commission of bias

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday questioned the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, alleging irregularities and accusing the Election Commission of failing to ensure impartiality.

"There is a very important issue. Related reports are continuously coming to light," the former chief minister said, referring to the SIR exercise.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav recalled that when the Election Commission announced the revision on November 4, 2025, it had promised to ensure that "no deficiency remains in the voters' list" and assured that the process would make the electoral rolls "pure and inclusive".

"The Election Commission said that with the help of mapping and technology, the voters' list would be made absolutely accurate and no voter would be left out," the Samajwadi Party chief said, adding, "What we see on the ground are several irregularities." Citing discrepancies found in the Kannauj Sadar Assembly constituency, which is part of his Lok Sabha seat, Yadav said, "If this is the situation in one constituency, one can imagine what is happening across the entire state." He alleged that officials were working in collusion with the government and claimed that the Election Commission, "which is a constitutional body, is no longer acting impartially".

During the recent bypolls, Yadav alleged, "votes were looted at the booths".

While CCTV footage existed, he claimed, the Election Commission decided that it would not be given to any political party.

He further alleged that the SIR exercise was being used as a tool to weaken the opposition.

"Through this revision, several conspiracies and manipulations are being carried out to weaken the opposition, and the BJP government is preparing for it," he claimed.

Yadav also questioned repeated extensions of the SIR timeline, saying they reflected a lack of preparedness.

"First, the time was extended, then it was extended again. This shows that they were not prepared," he said, questioning what technology and technical experts were being used for the exercise.