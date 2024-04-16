Akhilesh Yadav hurled abuses at my late father: Keshav Prasad Maurya in Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Monday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of hurling abuses at his late father and dubbed the opposition party as a factory that produces "rioters, goons, criminals and mafia".

"A Samajwadi Party (SP) membership is a certificate of hooliganism," Maurya claimed. The BJP leader addressed a meeting of party workers here after its candidate from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat Jayveer Singh filed his nomination papers.

"Akhilesh Yadav abused my late father in the Assembly when I went to Saifai to pay tributes to his father. This is the difference of values between the BJP and the SP," the state tourism minister said.

Mainpuri is the last fort of the Samajwadi party, "uproot it and make the lotus bloom", he said.

Sharpening his attack on the SP chief, Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav, who became the chief minister through inherited politics, turned the state into a resting place for goons, criminals and mafia. Only one slogan was raised in the entire Uttar Pradesh – 'Jis gari mein SP ka jhanda, us gari mein baitha gunda (vehicles carrying SP flags have goons sitting in them)'." He also asked voters to "end nepotism and make the BJP victorious".

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the blessings of the people, the BJP will win all 80 (LS) seats in the state," Maurya added.

Jayveer Singh will be contesting against sitting MP Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Yadav.

Polling in Mainpuri, along with Bareilly, Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Budaun and Aonla, will be held in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 7. PTI COR NAV IJT