Akhilesh Yadav opposes any attempt for govt control on temples

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to any government intervention in the management of temples, saying they must be protected from “administrative corruption”.

Sharing a video report on social media platform X, which claimed that a trust has been constituted to manage the affairs of the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, Yadav accused the BJP government of indirectly taking control of major temples across the country under the pretext of better administration.

“Through the excuse of management, the BJP and its associates are gradually taking indirect control of prominent temples. Those who have been traditionally managing these temples for centuries with devotion are being stripped of their rights and are being unfairly accused of being incapable or mismanaging temple affairs,” Yadav alleged in a post in Hindi.

He said offerings made by devotees have historically been used for temple services like darshan, prasad distribution, safety, public facilities, and 'dharamshalas'. Such functions are best handled by those with a deep spiritual connection to the place, he said.

“Outsiders or professionals appointed by the administration treat these sacred institutions like profit-making ventures. There have been instances where even simple offerings like ''belpatra' leaves have been sold off by corrupt officials,” he alleged.

Yadav cautioned the BJP and what he called its “greedy allies” that religion is meant for public good and not for monetary gain.

“It is not a coincidence that ever since the BJP came to power, temples have increasingly come under administrative control. This is against the cultural and religious traditions of the country,” he said.

The SP chief questioned whether government officials, subject to transfers and political favouritism, could ever uphold the kind of faith and service that traditional caretakers bring to temple management.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, he claimed, "The faithful say today — we don't want the BJP."