Akhilesh Yadav pays tributes to socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra on his 90th birth anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tributes to socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra on the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary on Saturday, saying he always fought for social justice.

The SP is following Mishra's ideals, Yadav said at a programme at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomtinagar here.

According to a statement issued by the SP, Mishra's birth anniversary was celebrated across districts in Uttar Pradesh.

"Janeshwar Mishra always fought for social justice," Yadav said.

Mishra fought against inequality, social and economic discrimination, and communalism and carried forward socialist principles along with socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, he added.

Throughout his life, Mishra fought for the poor, farmers and the youth. He treated everyone equally and everyone listened to him in Parliament. The SP is following his ideals, Yadav said.

The SP chief also hit out at the BJP, saying it wants to "grab power by misusing religion".

The BJP is against the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of the country. It wants to divide the society by misleading people and doing negative politics, he charged.

SP vice president Kiranmoy Nanda, national secretary Rajendra Chowdhary, Mishra's daughter Meena Tiwari and brother Tarkeshwar Mishra also paid homage to the socialist leader. PTI CDN DIV DIV