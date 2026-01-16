Akhilesh Yadav praises Naveen Patnaik, lauds BJD’s development record in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday praised BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, saying development achieved during the regional party's rule was clearly visible.

Yadav, who is on a two-day visit to the state, met the five-time chief minister at his residence here and said, "Patnaik Ji is a very senior leader. He and his father (Biju Patnaik) have made significant contributions towards the development of Odisha." The SP chief added that Patnaik had worked consistently to improve the lives and livelihoods of the poor.

"The transformation achieved during Patnaik’s tenure is clearly visible," he said.

Drawing a parallel between his party and the BJD, Yadav said, "Neta Ji (my father, Mulayam Singh Yadav) and Patnaik’s father Biju Patnaik were very close. Today, both of us are fighting against the BJP." Declining to make any political comment on possibility of his party’s alliance with BJD, Yadav said, "The meeting is purely a courtsey call. He is a very senior leader of the country." Asked about Patnaik’s present health condition, Yadav said, "He is quite healthy and talked to us in a usual manner. There should be no politics." Taking to X, Yadav said, "A cordial meeting today in Bhubaneswar with Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, the former Chief Minister and pioneer of transformation in Odisha." During the meeting, Yadav honoured him with a shawl.

Patnaik also took to social media and posted saying, "Glad to meet Samajwadi Party president, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Member of Parliament @yadavakhilesh ji. We had a meaningful discussion on several contemporary issues. Thanked him for the courtesy visit." On SP's plans in Odisha, Yadav said he wants the Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (PDA) movement to be stronger in the state, as it has a long legacy of the socialist movement.

The former UP CM is in Odisha to attend the programme on the holistic health summit being organised here on Saturday. PTI AAM AAM MNB