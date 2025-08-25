Akhilesh Yadav removes SP's all district, assembly seat in-charges

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday directed the removal of all party in-charges at the district and assembly constituency levels in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect, the party said.

Party sources said that keeping in mind the 2027 assembly elections, the party is strengthening its organisation and the names of new incharges will be announced soon.

State SP president Shyamlal Pal issued the orders of removal on the directives of Yadav, party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement. PTI ABN RT