Akhilesh Yadav says BJP govt became 'laughing stock', did not gain from AI Summit

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP over the chaos that unfolded at the India AI Summit in Delhi and said party became a "laughing stock" and the Centre did not gain anything from conclave.

AI is considered as a solution for every problem, but the AI Summit has become a problem for the BJP, he said.

In a statement issued by the the SP headquarters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP AI Summit se huee jag hasaee, duniya bhar se milee buraee hee buraee (BJP has become a laughing stock due to the AI Summit, and has received only bad reviews from all over the world)." Now, the BJP will make excuses that this was their master stroke, in which they showed that despite having countless problems like traffic jams, haphazard parking, lack of public facilities and security, theft, AQI and mismanagement, AI can be used. The technology can prove effective, and thus, companies from around the world can make deals with India for AI, Yadav said.

Rejecting this outright, the SP chief said, "In fact, the BJP government has gained nothing from the AI Impact Summit." "When representatives from around the world, including presidents and prime ministers, attended the AI Summit, a Chinese-made robot should not have been presented as our own. The BJP government made a mistake, and the country was humiliated," he said.

We saw a cartoon in which a robot is chasing a Make in India lion. The entire country knows that the BJP government lies and deceits, he said.

On Friday, a group of India Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief protest on Friday at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel. PTI NAV NB NB