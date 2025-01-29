Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, claims Kanpur turned into 'Badnampur'

Kanpur (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has pushed Kanpur into decline and turned the once-thriving industrial hub into "Badnampur" (a city of ill repute).

Addressing a press conference in Civil Lines here, Yadav said, the city is now making headlines for car overturns, police-lawyer feuds and scripted encounters.

He said Kanpur, once renowned for its textile mills and manufacturing base, is now associated with road accidents, clashes and administrative lapses, which he claimed reflected a "breakdown" in governance.

Referring to the closure of the historic Lal Imli textile mill and the issue of untreated sewage flowing into the Ganga, the SP chief accused the government of undermining the city's legacy through corruption and inefficiency.

Promising a turnaround if the Samajwadi Party returns to power, Yadav said his government would develop a riverfront project "better than Lucknow's", revive the Lal Imli mill and create an environment for major industrial investment.

He also pointed to frequent power outages and delays at the Panki power plant as major hurdles to local industry and employment.

Taking a swipe at the Centre's Smart City initiative, Yadav said Kanpur has instead become a "Jam City" due to chronic traffic congestion. Referring to a video he shared from the Ganga Barrage stretch earlier in the day, Yadav claimed commuters were stranded for nearly 90 minutes, questioning assurances of a 45-minute travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur.

The SP chief further alleged discrepancies in voter list revisions and criticised government policies regarding education and farmers. He also sought clarity on the progress of the Bundelkhand Defense Corridor project. In an apparent reference to a recent high-profile crash, he alleged that enforcement agencies remain lenient when "palms are warmed".

Broadening his attack, Yadav claimed that opposition voices were being silenced in Parliament. He also took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying a true yogi cannot be driven by anger or power. He accused the state government of using encounters and law-and-order actions to divert attention from administrative failures and delays such as cabinet expansion.

Yadav also alleged that demolitions were being carried out selectively in areas where the BJP "does not get votes" specifically naming Dal Mandi in Varanasi.

He accused the government of damaging heritage structures and claimed questioned the impact of the 'Make in India' initiative, claiming that domestic manufacturing has not improved.

Earlier in the day, Yadav was received by party workers in Jajmau, where he urged them to prepare for the upcoming elections, asserting that the public is seeking a change in governance. PTI COR CDN AKY