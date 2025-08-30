Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over fertiliser scarcity

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the ruling BJP over fertiliser shortage in the state.

Yadav shared on his X handle a 49-second video, which showed farmers standing in queue for fertiliser and an elderly man among them crying.

"After watching this video, the BJP workers and supporters talking about 'Amritkaal' under the BJP rule should feel ashamed of themselves," Yadav said, alleging that the saffron party misuses the innocence of its supporters to hide its corruption and malicious agenda.

Yadav said educated people must think "with a hand on their heart" how the BJP and its allies have "held hostage their knowledge and wisdom by feeding them communal politics." He alleged that BJP uses such people as "manure to cultivate its false propaganda, spread hateful WhatsApp messages." The Samajwadi Party leader's post read, "First of all, party supporters should remember that 'BJP is no one's own' and it is a 'using' party. One day, BJP will use them and leave them, and they will be left nowhere." He added that the BJP's conspiracy formula is, "Use first, then destroy!" Responding to Yadav's post, the BJP's state spokesperson Harischandra Srivastava said leaders who are not even close to their own family should not give advice to BJP workers.

He said the public is constantly rejecting Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, due to which the perplexed Samajwadi Party chief has only one agenda these days: how to confuse the public by performing a sponsored drama of lies and illusion.

"However, for the public, Modi-Yogi government has become a synonym of prosperity, so they see through the illusion and lies of Samajwadi Party and Congress. These parties are never going to win now," Srivastava added.