Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over fare hikes during festivals

Lucknow, Oct 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led government of "regularising black marketing" in the name of surge pricing over steep rise in travel fares during the festive season.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Under the name of ‘surge pricing’, the BJP government is working to regularise black marketing. The BJP takes a share in profiteering through donations and commissions. BJP’s corruption is the real reason behind inflation." He alleged that the ruling party "does not want families to come together" during festivals.

"The BJP mindset is to keep people apart and maintain distance. Only families understand the importance of celebrating festivals together," he said, adding that "if BJP goes, festivals can be celebrated freely." Yadav also shared a news report claiming that the price of a Rs 600 ticket had risen to Rs 4,000 during Diwali due to surge pricing.