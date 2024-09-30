Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over lack of cleanliness in Varanasi

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Sharing a picture of a road in Varanasi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a swipe at the BJP government over lack of cleanliness in the city, asking people to not mistake it for a garbage dumb.

"This is the condition of the country's prime parliamentary constituency. Don't make the mistake of considering the road as a garbage dump. Is this 'Swachh Bharat'?" he said in a post on X in Hindi.

He also claimed that people are now approaching the opposition to get the roads cleaned.

"Neither did Banaras become Kyoto, nor is it what it used to be. Hopefully this place will be cleaned tomorrow after this post is publicised," he said in the post.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP government does not work, it is the opposition that makes them work.

This is the first time that the public is approaching the opposition to get their work done, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said.

Modi has, during his visits to Varanasi, promised to transform it into a Kyoto-style smart city. Like Varanasi, Kyoto, which is called the city of 10,000 shrines, is a place of pilgrimage — and also has a river flowing through.

