Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP’s ‘divisive politics’, alleges use of agencies, data to win polls

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP for what he called its "divisive politics" and alleged that the ruling party uses data-driven strategies and central agencies to defeat political opponents.

Yadav, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, said the BJP does not function like a conventional political party.

"There is a lot to learn from the BJP because it runs itself politically in a very professional manner. It is not a political party in the traditional sense. Have you ever heard of a political party stealing data?" he told reporters.

"Those who want to defeat them (BJP), would have to prepare the same way. BJP does not lack resources because it has Odisha, which they use to strengthen themselves and not for the poor people," he added.

He said parties opposing the BJP would have to prepare themselves similarly to counter it.

"If the BJP is exposed in the whole country, then only it could be removed from Delhi," Yadav told reporters, stating that the Samajwadi Party and many other parties including Naveen Patnaik’s BJD have been fighting against the saffron party.

Alleging that the BJP adopts communal agenda, Yadav said, "Whenever the party feels weak or unable to fulfill the promises made in its manifesto, it takes the communal route. Samajwadi Party does not believe in divisive politics. We want to bring people together and practice the politics of unity." Replying to a question on the ensuing Assembly elections in West Bengal, Yadav said BJP knows it well that it will lose in the eastern state.

"The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, is going to win the assembly elections," he said, denouncing the ED raids at the I-PAC office in Kolkata.

"Why no raids by ED or Income Tax were conducted in states ruled by the BJP," he asked.

"We depend on our frontal organisations like youth, women and farmers wing during elections. But the BJP depends on ED, CBI and IT before elections. Many non-BJP leaders across the country are in the radar of these three agencies," he added.

Responding to a question on composer A R Rahman’s remarks suggesting he lost work due to his religious identity, Yadav said no artist should face discrimination on any grounds. PTI AAM AAM MNB