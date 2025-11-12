Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday questioned the government over the recent blast in Delhi, alleging intelligence failure and demanding accountability from concerned departments.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said, "We heard the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhutan, where he assured that action will be taken against the accused. But the question remains, why are intelligence failures happening repeatedly? Who is responsible for such lapses?"

He said that the government should either take strict action against officials responsible for the failures or strengthen the intelligence system to prevent such incidents in the future.

Commenting on the recent exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections, Yadav alleged that they were being conducted with the intention of discouraging opposition workers.

"Exit polls are being done to demoralise us as per an agenda. We have urged our workers to stay alert," he said.