Akhilesh Yadav to campaign for Cong candidates in MP; focus to be on Guna

Bhopal, Apr 15 (PTI) Leaders of the Madhya Pradesh units of the Congress and Samajwadi Party met on Monday to chart out the schedule of Akhilesh Yadav's campaign tour in the state for the Lok Sabha polls, functionaries of the two parties said.
The SP and Congress are fighting the Lok Sabha polls in MP in alliance, and the Akhilesh Yadav-led party was given Khajuraho seat to contest, though its candidate's nomination form was rejected.
Akhilesh Yadav will address four to six meetings for Congress candidates, MP Samajwadi Party chief Manoj Yadav told PTI.
"Leaders of the Congress and SP met today and charted out Yadav's tour in MP. Both parties will send his tour programme to its central leadership shortly," KK Mishra, media advisor to MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, told PTI.
Mishra said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister will be asked to address meetings in Guna, where Congress' Yadvendra Singh Yadav is contesting against Union minister and BJP heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia.
According to an estimate, there are around 1.50 lakh Yadav voters in Guna. In 2019, BJP candidate KP Yadav defeated Scindia, then with the Congress, by a margin of over 1.25 ballots. Guna will vote on May 7.
In Monday's meeting, the Congress and SP also decided to support All India Forward Bloc candidate RB Prajapati in Khajuraho.
"Prajapati, who is fighting on the symbol lion, is a retired IAS officer," SP spokesperson Yash Bhartiya said.
Incidentally, the SP was miffed after it could not strike a seat sharing deal with the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in MP, which was swept by the BJP.
The acrimony between the SP and Congress increased at the time after senior leader Kamal Nath brushed aside a question on the alliance by saying forget about "akhilesh vakhilesh". PTI LAL BNM