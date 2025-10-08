Akhilesh Yadav to meet Azam Khan in Rampur; veteran SP leader sets conditions

Rampur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Rampur on October 8 to meet veteran party leader Azam Khan, who was released from Sitapur jail 23 months after his conviction.

Yadav will fly from Lucknow to Bareilly airport and then proceed by car to Khan's residence in Rampur, according to party sources.

Ahead of the visit, Azam Khan told the media that he will meet only Yadav and no one else.

When asked about Rampur SP MP Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, Khan said he did not know him and would not be meeting him.

"There is no programme. Akhilesh Yadav will meet me, and I will meet only him," he said.

Khan's remarks have sparked speculation over whether he will meet other SP leaders accompanying Yadav on the visit.

The SP currently has 37 MPs and 107 MLAs, including 34 Muslim MLAs and four Muslim MPs. PTI COR KIS NB NB