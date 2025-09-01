Akhilesh Yadav was 'insignificant' in voter rights march: Keshav Maurya

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying his presence in the "voter rights march" was "insignificant." In a post on X, Maurya used a Hindi idiom "na teen mein na terah mein" (meaning to be of no significance or relevance) to describe Yadav's role in the rally.

"The SP leader's condition in the utterly unsuccessful voter rights march in Bihar was that of being 'na teen mein na terah mein'," he wrote.

"The party has no past, present or future in Bihar. Its association with the state is limited to family ties with RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. The people of Bihar are eagerly waiting to give them a fitting response in the upcoming elections," the BJP leader added.

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the voter rights march in Bihar on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Bhojpur's Ara district, Yadav urged voters in Bihar's Magadh region to deliver a defeat to the BJP in the upcoming elections, just as people in Uttar Pradesh's Awadh region (Ayodhya-Faizabad) did in the last Lok Sabha polls.

He also accused the BJP of turning the Election Commission into a "jugaad commission." "This time, it is your responsibility to defeat the BJP in Magadh," Yadav told the crowd. PTI KIS VN VN