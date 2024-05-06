Akhilesh Yadav will be defeated in Kannauj, Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Balrampur (UP), May 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said both Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be defeated in Kannauj and Rae Bareli, respectively in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering in support of BJP candidate from Shravasti, Saket Mishra, Maurya said the manner in which Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav was defeated in 2019 from Kannauj, the same will be his fate this time.

"Rahul will also taste defeat from Rae Bareli," he said.

The BJP leader expressed confidence of the saffron party winning more than 400 seats in the general elections.

Targeting the leaders of the INDIA bloc, Maurya alleged that all "corrupt parties" have come under one roof.

He further said the opposition is "misleading the people by saying that the Constitution is in danger".

"Narendra Modi has been the prime minister of the country for the last 10 years and before entering the new Parliament, he bowed his head at the door of the Parliament," he added.

Shravasti will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase. PTI CORR ABN AS AS