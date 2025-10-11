Lucknow, Oct 11 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party (SP) has claimed that its president Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account has been suspended and accused the BJP government of imposing an "undeclared emergency" to suppress every opposing voice.

According to sources, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's account with more than 8 million followers was suspended around 6 pm on Friday. The page was regularly used by the SP chief to share his views, highlight the government's "shortcomings", and connect with supporters.

SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand wrote on X, "Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country's third-largest party, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, where every opposing voice is being suppressed. But the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the BJP's anti-people policies." PTI CDN MNK DIV DIV