Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is 'Parivar Development Agency', a hoax: UP Dy CM

Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday countered Akhilesh Yadav's coinage, "PDA" by defining it as "Parivar Development Agency" and calling it a "hoax".

The PDA coined by the SP chief refers to a combination of 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalit and 'Alpasankhyak' (minorities).

The attack came after the Samajwadi Party chief termed the same as the "shield of the Constitution" in a post on X.

"PDA is the name of the unity of 90 per cent of the people. PDA is the shield of the Constitution and reservation," Yadav wrote in a post in Hindi.

The deputy CM, in a separate post, said, "SP president Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, you may abuse or insult me, but I will always use respectful words for you. But remember, the people of UP will give a befitting reply to your politics of insult and appeasement." "The backward classes and the poor will puncture your cycle and turn SP into a 'Samaaptvadi Party'! The truth is that you can never tolerate a strong, backward leader," Maurya added.

"Your PDA (Parivar Development Agency) is just a hoax. If you were really a supporter of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, then Aurangzeb glorifying MLA Abu Azmi would have been out of SP by now!" Maurya said.

Two weeks ago, Yadav supported his party leader Azmi after he was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly following his remarks hailing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

