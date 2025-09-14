Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA limited to his family members in Lok Sabha: Union Minister B L Verma

Bareilly (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister B L Verma on Sunday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying his much-talked-about PDA formula in the Lok Sabha is confined only to five members of his own family.

Verma was here to attend a felicitation ceremony organised by the Avanti Bai Lodhi family to honour meritorious students.

Talking to reporters later, Verma said, “Akhilesh Yadav repeatedly says that PDA government will come next time, but nobody knows what this PDA formula actually is. If we look at the Lok Sabha, five MPs belong to the Yadav family. This is nothing but dynastic politics which does not benefit the people.” While Akhilesh Yadav is the MP from Kannauj, his wife is the MP from Mainpuri, while brothers Dharmendra Yadav, Akshay Yadav and Aditya Yadav are MPs from Azamgarh, Firozabad and Budaun, respectively.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s recent remarks that only with the fall of the BJP government will justice be delivered, Verma said, “Before 2017, during the Samajwadi Party rule, Uttar Pradesh witnessed rampant goondaraj and corruption. The BJP gave the slogan—‘No goondaraj, no corruption, this time the BJP government’—and the people responded by giving us 325 seats. For the next 10-20 years, Akhilesh Yadav is not going to get any chance. People stand firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.” On the Congress’ allegation of “vote theft”, Verma said, “Vote theft started during the Congress era itself. To make Jawaharlal Nehru the prime minister, votes were stolen from Sardar Patel even though he had more support. Later, when the Allahabad High Court ordered Indira Gandhi to step down in 1975, she imposed the Emergency and strangled democracy. This is the real face of the Congress.” The minister further alleged that Congress repeatedly insulted both the Constitution and the people.

"They talk about following the Constitution, but the same Congress denied Bharat Ratna to B R Ambedkar for decades. It was only when a government was formed with the BJP's support that Ambedkar was honoured. This shows how the Congress has always disrespected both the Constitution and the people," he said.