Akhilesh Yadav's 'thinking and working style is like monkeys': UP Tourism Minister

Agra (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Friday alleged Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's "thinking and working style is like monkeys".

The minister also claimed that Yadav is "too scared of monkeys".

The Samajwadi Party chief had earlier on September 19 shared a viral video on social media in which a plant was seen sprouting from the dome of the Taj Mahal.

Yadav also highlighted the problem of monkey menace and waterlogging at the Taj complex, saying India's image was being tarnished at the global level because of such reasons.

The former chief minister also questioned the utilization of funds running into crores that are marked for the maintenance of the Taj Mahal.

When asked about Yadav's recent tweet on X about the monkey menace in the Taj Mahal, Singh replied, "'Soch or karyashaili, bilkul bandron wala hi hai Akhilesh ji ki aur bandron se bhaybheet bhi bahut rehte hain (the thinking and working style of Akhilesh ji is is like that of monkeys and he is also too scared of monkeys)'." The minister, who was here to inaugurate various tourism-related projects worth Rs 9.5 crore, also dismissed the claims of monkey menace at the Taj Mahal.

"The tourists' footfall has now increased a lot in comparison to the previous Samajwadi Party government," he said.

Singh further said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all nine seats in the by-election in Uttar Pradesh on November 20.

Minister of State for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel, Agra Cantonment MLA Dr GS Dharmesh, other BJP leaders and the officials of the respective departments were also present on the occasion. PTI COR KIS AS AS