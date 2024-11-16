Akhilesh's rally in Meerapur assembly seat cancelled over flying permission

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's rally in the Meerapur assembly constituency was cancelled on Saturday after his chopper was denied permission to fly from Hindon.

The rally was scheduled to be held in Kakroli village.

SP district president Zia Choudhry told reporters, "The cancellation occurred after his (Yadav's) helicopter was not permitted to fly from Hindon Airport." The SP announced that Yadav would now lead a road show on November 18 in the constituency.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister would be seeking support for party candidate Sumbul Rana, who is contesting from the Meerapur seat.

The by-election for the assembly constituency is set to take place on November 20. PTI COR CDN VN VN