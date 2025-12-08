Akhilesh’s remarks for Muslim appeasement; TMC will be wiped out 'like Babri': UP Dy CM

Ballia (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday accused Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of being "misguided" and making baseless statements for the sake of Muslim appeasement and vote-bank politics.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a school wrestling championship at the Veer Lorik Stadium in Ballia, Pathak also targeted the Trinamool Congress and said it will be "wiped out like Babari Masjid".

He asserted that the BJP will score sweeping victories in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 and, more imminently, in West Bengal.

"Just as the people of Bihar have completely rejected the jungle raj of the RJD and given a massive mandate to the NDA, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will face a similar outcome in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Pathak claimed that the BJP would repeat its 2017 performance in the 2027 assembly elections, winning more than 325 seats with a "thumping majority".

Claiming a sweeping political change similarly in West Bengal, Pathak said, "In the 2026 assembly elections, they (the Trinamool Congress) will be wiped out like the Babri Masjid and the BJP will form the government." The deputy chief minister further asked Yadav and Congress to "look within before commenting on others".

He, however, did not mention any specific comments by the SP chief.

Participating in a discussion on the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram" in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Yadav hit out at the BJP, claiming that those who did not participate in the freedom struggle were now talking of the values of the national song.

He also emphasised that the song should not be used as a tool to impose one's beliefs on others.

"Yadav is completely misguided. Every citizen of this country respects ‘Vande Mataram’ from the depths of their heart," Pathak said.

He alleged that Yadav was standing with those who had imposed the Emergency on the country.

"By joining hands with the Congress, Akhilesh Yadav is walking alongside people who once forced the Emergency on the nation. When the time comes, the people of the state will give them a fitting reply," he added.

He alleged that under SP governments, criminals, mafia and anti-social elements flourished in the state.

On the issue of illegal immigrants, he said the state government is taking action against Rohingya immigrants and Bangladeshi nationals.

"If even a single Rohingya is found, they will be detained, and legal action will follow," he said. PTI COR ABN PRK PRK