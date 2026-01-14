Akhlaq lynching case: Accused seek more time to file documents; next hearing on January 22

Noida, Jan 14 (PTI) A court in Greater Noida's Surajpur on Wednesday fixed January 22 for hearing a petition seeking that the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case be transferred from a fast-track court to another court, lawyers said.

The transfer plea was filed on January 8 by the counsel for the accused, seeking that the case be moved out of the fast-track court of Additional District Judge Saurabh Dwivedi.

Advocate Yusuf Saifi, representing Akhlaq's family in the court, said the district judge on Wednesday took up the transfer petition but granted an adjournment after the defence sought more time to file supporting documents.

"The next date in the transfer petition has been fixed for January 22. Only after the documents are submitted will it be decided whether the case will continue in the fast-track court or be transferred to another court," Saifi said.

He added that the court has fixed January 23 for recording further testimony in the case. So far, only the statement of Akhlaq's daughter, Shaista, has been recorded, while the recording of the statements of his wife and son is yet to be completed.

The development comes amid ongoing proceedings in the 2015 Dadri lynching case, in which Akhlaq was killed over rumours that he had stored beef at his home, triggering nationwide outrage.

On December 23 last year, the Surajpur court rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea to withdraw the charges against the accused and directed that the case be treated as "most important" and heard on a day-to-day basis. PTI COR KIS RC