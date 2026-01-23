Akhlaq lynching case: Court defers recording of family's statements, next hearing on Feb 5

Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) A court in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Friday deferred the recording of statements of family members of Mohammad Akhlaq in the 2015 lynching case and fixed February 5 as the next date of hearing as the additional district judge of the fast-track court was on leave.

Advocate Yusuf Saifi, who represents Akhlaq's family, said statements, including that of Akhlaq's wife Ikraman, were scheduled to be recorded on Friday but could not take place due to the judge's absence.

"The statement of Ikraman, wife of Mohammad Akhlaq, could not be recorded today, and the court has fixed February 5 as the next date of hearing as the additional district judge was on leave," Saifi told PTI.

On Thursday, the district judge's court had rejected a transfer plea filed by the accused and ordered that the case be heard by the fast-track court.

Earlier, on December 23, the court had dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's application seeking withdrawal of the case against the accused and directed that it be categorised as 'most important' and heard on a day-to-day basis.

The matter came up for hearing on January 6, but proceedings could not move forward due to the unavailability of Akhlaq's family members. January 8 was then fixed for the hearing, but the proceedings were adjourned following a request by the defence counsel, after which January 23 was scheduled.

Saifi said the family members were brought to the court premises under police protection in compliance with court orders.

The matter pertains to the 2015 Dadri lynching case, in which Mohd Akhlaq was killed over rumours that he had stored beef at his home, triggering nationwide outrage. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ