‘Akka force’ to curb child pregnancies, marriages to start Aug 15: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday said the 'akka force'— a team aimed at curbing child pregnancies and child marriages—will begin operations in parts of the state from August 15.

The initiative will be launched on a pilot basis in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Mangaluru before being expanded statewide, Hebbalkar said in the Legislative Assembly while replying to a question from JD(S) floor leader C B Suresh Babu on "rising incidents of child pregnancies." "Our government has taken several steps to prevent child pregnancies and marriages. We have tabled a bill on child marriage," she said.

According to Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) in each district—including four in Bengaluru—the state recorded 405 child pregnancy cases in 2022-23, 709 in 2023-24, and 685 so far in 2024-25.

Citing social media, early-age relationships, and "certain community practices" as factors behind the trend, Hebbalkar said she learnt about the 'akka (elder sister) force' during a recent visit to Bidar, where it was working effectively.

There are plans to expand the 'akka force' across the state. On an experimental basis, it will begin operations in Mysuru, Belagavi, and Mangaluru from August 15, through the department," she said.

The force will comprise women police personnel and senior NCC cadets, and will be equipped with vehicles provided by the department, Hebbalkar added.

'Akka force' is meant to control and reduce incidents of child marriages and sexual assault. This is being done out of concern and commitment, she said.

The minister said a multi-departmental committee had been formed from the gram panchayat to the district level to prevent child marriages and stressed that the 1098 child helpline is operational 24x7.

Babu, expressing concern over the issue, cited media reports claiming 26,463 cases of child pregnancies in the state over 10 months, and urged the minister to verify the figures.

Hebbalkar questioned the accuracy of the numbers, saying they "differed from official CWC data." Babu also called for sex education in secondary schools and stricter control over "sexually explicit advertisements" on social media, which he said could "influence children." He claimed that "superstitious practices" in some communities also put children at risk. PTI KSU SSK