Akola district mining dept gets Rs 100 cr revenue target for 2024-25

Akola, Oct 31 (PTI) The mining department in Maharashtra's Akola district has been set a target of Rs 100 crore for the current fiscal, a senior official said on Thursday.

The target of the 2023-24 financial year was Rs 60.74 crore, which has been increased to Rs 100 crore in 2024-25, District Mining Officer Pranita Chaple told PTI.

There are 36 sand ghats in the district, for which e-tendering is being done, Chaple added.

Between April and September this year, the mining department collected around Rs 32 crore, including Rs 11.5 crore from Akola taluka, Rs 6.89 crore from Barshitakli, Rs 5.12 crore from Murtijapur, Chaple informed. PTI COR BNM