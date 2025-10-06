Akola hospital successfully treats 200 patients admitted for pesticide poisoning between Jul-Sep

Akola, Oct 6 (PTI) The government hospital in Akola has successfully treated 200 persons who were admitted due to pesticide poisoning between July and September, an official said on Monday.

Currently, five patients are in stable condition, the hospital's medical superintendent Dr ShyamKumar Shirsam told PTI.

"One patient, Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Katre (23) from Wadner Gangai in Amravati district, who was being treated for poisoning while spraying pesticides on crops, has died but more details on the causes will be known after we get the post mortem report," he said. PTI COR BNM