Akola hottest in country at 44.9 degrees Celsius; parts of Maharashtra see heatwave conditions

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Akola in Maharashtra became the hottest place in the country on Friday as it recorded the maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Several parts of the state, especially Vidarbha and Marathwada witnessed heatwave conditions, it said.

At 44.9 degrees Celsius, Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country for the day, which was 2.2 degrees above normal.

Solapur was marginally behind by recording the maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees above normal, it said.

Parbhani saw the mercury level reaching 44.1 degrees Celsius which was 2.3 degrees above normal. Amravati and Nandurbar both recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius.

In Mumbai, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.6 degrees above normal, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 34.4 degrees Celsius which was 0.9 degrees above normal.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha. Thunderstorm, lightning and squall warning has been issued to Marathwada until May 8 and to Vidarbha until May 6. PTI PR NP