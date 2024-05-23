Akola in eastern Maharashtra sizzles at 45.5 degrees Celsius

Nagpur, May 23 (PTI) Akola on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in Vidarbha region (eastern Maharashtra), the India Meteorological Department said here.

It was followed by Yavatmal (43.5), Amravati (43.2), Brahmpuri (43.2), Chandrapur (43.2), Wardha (43.2), Gadchiroli (42.6), Buldhana (42), Washim (42), Nagpur (41.9), Gondia (40.4) and Bhandara (40.2).

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail for the next five days in Akola and Amravati, IMD Nagpur said in the release. PTI CLS KRK