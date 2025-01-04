Akshay Sachdeva to be next DGP of Sikkim

Gangtok, Jan 4 (PTI) Akshay Sachdeva was appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Saturday.

Sachdeva, an IPS officer of the 1991 batch, was Special DG (Law & Order) in his last posting. He will succeed AK Singh as the DGP.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Akshay Sachdeva, IPS, on his promotion as the Director General of Police, Sikkim," Tamang said in a social media post.

"Sachdeva's dedication to public service inspires confidence in his ability to lead Sikkim toward greater progress and excellence. I extend my best wishes for his tremendous success in this important role," he added.

The CM thanked the outgoing DGP for his service and wished him a happy, healthy, and fulfilling retired life. PTI KDK SOM