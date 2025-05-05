Akshaya centre staff held in fake NEET hall ticket case in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: Kerala police on Monday took into custody a staff member from an Akshaya centre (common service centre) after a student attempted to sit the NEET examination using a forged hall ticket.

The exam centre was Thaikkavu School in Pathanamthitta.

A case was registered on Sunday following a complaint from the exam coordinator, who noticed discrepancies in the name, address, and exam centre mentioned on the student's admit card.

Police said the fake hall ticket was prepared by Greeshma, an employee at an Akshaya centre in Thiruvananthapuram district. Akshaya centres are Common Service Centres (CSCs) in Kerala, providing government and other essential services to citizens under one roof.

When the student was caught, he and his mother told the police that Greeshma had provided them with the hall ticket.

According to police sources, the student's mother had paid Rs 1,250 to the Akshaya centre to apply for the NEET exam.

However, the application was never submitted. When the mother asked for the hall ticket, Greeshma created a fake one and sent it to her via WhatsApp. The student then downloaded it and travelled to Pathanamthitta with his mother, police said.

During questioning, Greeshma admitted that she had created the fake hall ticket, they added.

Police believe the fake hall ticket was made by altering details from a genuine hall ticket issued to another student.

The fraud was discovered by an exam official who noticed irregularities during the verification process.