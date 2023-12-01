Akshaya Mukul wins Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize for biography of Agyeya

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Author Akshaya Mukul has won the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2023 for his biography of Hindi writer-poet Agyeya - "Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya", the New India Foundation announced on Friday.

The book, published by Penguin Random House, offers a "panoramic view of the Hindi literature" through Agyeya's life.

“This is an outstanding biography of the writer, Sachidanand Hiranand Vatsyayan Agyeya, one of the towering figures of the Hindi literary world in the 20th century. Through Agyeya’s life, the book offers a panoramic view of the landscape of Hindi literature in possibly its most fertile period, and of the exceptional writers and poets who populated it," the jury for the award said in a statement.

Mukul will receive the award at a ceremony on Saturday at the 12th Bangalore Literature Festival.

The winner of the sixth edition was selected from a diverse shortlist of five books across a range of Indian history, including Achyut Chetan’s "Founding Mothers of the Indian Republic", Rotem Geva’s "Delhi Reborn: Partition and Nation Building in India’s Capital", Gita Ramaswamy’s "Land, Guns, Caste, Woman: Memoirs of a Lapsed Revolutionary", and Taylor C Sherman’s "Nehru's India: A History in Seven Myths".

Mukul’s "comprehensive and unflinching biography" is a journey into Agyeya’s public, private and secret lives.

Based on never-seen-before archival material - including a mammoth trove of private papers, documents of the CIA-funded Congress for Cultural Freedom and colonial records of his years in jail - the book reveals Agyeya’s revolutionary life and bomb-making skills, his CIA connection, a secret lover, his intense relationship with a first cousin, the trajectory of his political positions, from following M.N. Roy to exploring issues dear to the Hindu right.

The book prize recognises excellence in non-fiction writings about modern and contemporary Indian history by writers of all nationalities.

Mukul will receive a cash award of Rs 15 lakhs, a trophy and a citation. The jury for the award included political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal (Chair), entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal, historian Srinath Raghavan, former diplomat Navtej Sarna, policy analyst Yamini Aiyar, and lawyer Rahul Matthan.

Last year, Shekhar Pathak won the KCBP 2022 for his environmental history "The Chipko Movement: A People’s History", translated from Hindi by Manisha Chaudhry. PTI MAH BK BK